SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (LON:SSE) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,670 ($21.82) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,544.56 ($20.18).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,513.50 ($19.77). 952,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,493. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,512.01.

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.