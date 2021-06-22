Stabilize Price Down 48.6% Over Last Week (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Stabilize has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stabilize has a market capitalization of $166,779.13 and $6,027.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.14 or 0.00649616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

