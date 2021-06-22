StackOs (STACK) One Day Volume Tops $338,385.00

StackOs (CURRENCY:STACK) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. StackOs has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $338,385.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StackOs has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StackOs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00107753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00154999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.12 or 0.99930437 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003043 BTC.

StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,798,208 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS

