Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $138,215.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00364012 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002924 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017434 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000993 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,328,521 coins and its circulating supply is 117,789,484 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

