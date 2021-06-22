Stakinglab Hits Market Capitalization of $1,237.76 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,237.76 and $13.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001620 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002311 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.