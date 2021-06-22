Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.05% of Stamps.com worth $111,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,335,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 139,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 38.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after buying an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 558.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STMP stock opened at $200.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.09.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

