Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Up 0.5%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277.80 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 276.10 ($3.61). 3,569,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,893,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

Several research firms recently commented on SLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

