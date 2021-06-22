Standard Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $330,450.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $330,450.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00110110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00153532 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,750.65 or 1.00393228 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

