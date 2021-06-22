Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Cap Achieves $26.52 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 51.8% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

