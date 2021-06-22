Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.39. 872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

