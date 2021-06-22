Starname (IOV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144,448.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $144,448.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starname has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00614207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Starname Profile

IOV is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

