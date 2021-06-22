Starname (IOV) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Starname has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $166,469.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00643397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038920 BTC.

About Starname

Starname is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

