State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. State Street reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

