Status Reaches Market Cap of $135.88 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 47.8% against the dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $135.88 million and $24.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.29 or 0.00644385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00077406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038190 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

