Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 129609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

The company has a market cap of $674.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 62.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

