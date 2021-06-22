Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,011 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Stepan worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stepan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,702,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $140,919.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,535,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 1 year low of $87.60 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

