Steven D. Fitz Sells 50,311 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 50,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.77. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

