Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give TFI International (TSE:TFII) a C$110.00 Price Target

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has been assigned a C$110.00 price target by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.19.
Shares of TFII stock traded up C$1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$113.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.30. TFI International has a one year low of C$44.64 and a one year high of C$116.84.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
