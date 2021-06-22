Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give TFI International (TSE:TFII) a C$110.00 Price Target

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has been assigned a C$110.00 price target by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.19.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$113.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.30. TFI International has a one year low of C$44.64 and a one year high of C$116.84.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$466,496,128. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 over the last 90 days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

