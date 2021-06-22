Stipend Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $322.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Stipend has a market cap of $815,938.20 and $322.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,964.91 or 0.99390493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00314540 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.37 or 0.00739793 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00367928 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00059075 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003463 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,552,902 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

