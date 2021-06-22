Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $11,858,975.88 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80.

On Monday, May 17th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,426,721.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.90. 1,197,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,454. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $50,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

