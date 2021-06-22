STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.43 ($44.04).

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €30.16 ($35.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.79. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

