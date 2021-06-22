STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts have commented on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.50.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.