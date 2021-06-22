Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 22nd (CBOE, FAF, FLS, IPAR, PBR, RAD, SHSP, THC, UFPI, VIRT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. It plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $531 to $539 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Shares of First American have outperformed the industry year-to-date period. However, higher expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined.”

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flowserve is poised to benefit from shareholder-friendly policies, a solid liquidity position, cost-savings actions and the Flowserve 2.0 strategy. Exiting the first quarter, the company had total available liquidity of $1.4 billion. Its solid backlog of $1.9 billion exiting the first quarter is reflective of impressive growth opportunities. Moreover, improved bookings in several of the company’s end markets are likely to be beneficial. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the coronavirus outbreak-induced market downturn is a major concern for the company. Also, realignment expenses have been affecting its near-term financials. Forex woes might affect the company’s performance in the quarters ahead. In addition, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its focus on innovation and product launches. Additionally, Inter Parfums has been focused on augmenting growth and exploring potential license deals with different brands. We note that new product launches like Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo and the Kate Spade Signature scent delivered high-margin sales in the first quarter of 2021. During the quarter, top and bottom lines surged year over year and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management’s 2021 view suggests year-over-year earnings and sales growth. However, the company saw weakness in Western Europe, which continues to grapple with pandemic-led closures and limitations related to the third wave. Also, the travel retail duty-free business remains troubled due to the pandemic.”

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects to grow output by 2024. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. However, the fact that Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. The elevated leverage of the firm, coupled with years of mismanagement and corruption remain concerns. Further, the historic oil price crash has considerably weakened Petrobras' prospects, forcing it to delay dividend payouts. As such, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance at the moment. “

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid lagged the industry in the past three months, despite the bottom and top lines beating estimates in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Lesser cases of cough, cold and flu and delayed elective procedures hurt results. The company reported a wider adjusted loss year over year due to dismal gross profit, weak adjusted EBITDA and higher costs. Going ahead, pandemic-related woes are likely to continue in fiscal 2022. However, sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Continued online strength on the back of a revamped website and mobile app drove sales. Also, it progressed well with its RxEvolution strategy, concluded Bartell buyout and accelerated COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration. Moreover, robust growth in Elixir bodes well.”

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Over the past 30 days, it has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company has been undertaking strategic divestitures to eliminate its non-core and unprofitable business units in a bid to streamline operations and repay debt. Tenet Healthcare's inorganic growth on the back of accretive acquisitions and alliances remain commendable. Its cost-management program is likely to benefit margins going forward. Its solid 2021 guidance should instil investor's confidence in the stock. However, its poor revenues and underperforming Conifer segment bother. Its weak solvency position is a concern. Its first-quarter earnings gained from better revenues.”

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of UFP Industries have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefiting from solid U.S. residential market and more demand for repair and remodeling activities. It is experiencing strong organic growth in retail and industrial segments along with site-built and factory-built housing business units. UFP Industries have been expanding the product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities with the recent buyouts. Also, solid liquidity position and shareholders' rewards are added positives. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for current quarter and year have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, COVID-related woes and a volatile lumber market still remain concerns.”

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. While the Market Making segment benefited from KCG Holdings' quantitative market making strategies, the non-customer Market Making business gained on the back of Marketing Making strategies launched in Europe. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. However, it continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities.”

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $79.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

