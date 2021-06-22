Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 22nd (PVBC, RADA, RAVN, RMO, RYAM, SBSI, SMLR, SOHVY, SOMMY, SQM)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea “

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

