Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 22nd (AKZOY, APRN, BAS, CGH, CLPR, CRPR, CTAS, EJTTF, GFTU, GM)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its conviction-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $411.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $387.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

