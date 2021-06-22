Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 22nd (AKZOY, APRN, BAS, CGH, CLPR, CRPR, CTAS, EJTTF, GFTU, GM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its conviction-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $411.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $387.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

