Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 22nd (AMWD, ANCUF, BLL, BTLCY, DK, FBHS, LDSCY, LECO, MURGY, PANDY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 22nd:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Woodmark Co alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Ball (NYSE:BLL)

was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $101.00 price target on the stock.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $147.00 price target on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.