Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 5.3%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. 668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 172,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 423,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 379,533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

