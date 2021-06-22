Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 109,083 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.76% of Stoneridge worth $67,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE SRI opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $826.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

