Stream Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00641315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00076469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,599,225 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

