Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Tops $0.0027

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $36,017.89 and approximately $9.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

