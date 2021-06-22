Streamity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,529.00 (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded up 874.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Streamity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamity has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar. Streamity has a market cap of $357,227.14 and approximately $8,529.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.09 or 0.00632000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00077334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.06 or 0.07269635 BTC.

About Streamity

Streamity (CRYPTO:STM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg . The official website for Streamity is stm.club . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Buying and Selling Streamity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

