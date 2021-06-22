Streamr Market Cap Achieves $96.92 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 34% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $96.92 million and approximately $38.14 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

