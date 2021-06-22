Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $320.00

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 309.38 ($4.04), with a volume of 5079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KETL shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($4.12).

The firm has a market cap of £638.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

Strix Group Company Profile (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

