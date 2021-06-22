Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Strong has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $149.00 or 0.00457848 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00107753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00154999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.12 or 0.99930437 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

