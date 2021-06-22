Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Shares Down 0.4%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. 310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Water; Recycling and Recovery; Environmental Technology & Solutions; and Other.

