SUKU (SUKU) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. SUKU has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and $1.08 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.96 or 0.00637481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00076963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.47 or 0.07119255 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

