Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.63 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $263.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.71. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.