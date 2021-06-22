Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

