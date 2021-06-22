Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

