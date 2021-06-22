Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

