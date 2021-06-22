Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMMCF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

SMMCF stock remained flat at $$13.80 during trading on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

