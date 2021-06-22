Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.34. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 10,268 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $82.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

