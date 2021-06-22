Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 2,598 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $57,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 26,278 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $574,174.30.

On Monday, June 14th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

