Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar Sells 2,980 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SUMO stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

