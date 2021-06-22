SunContract Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One SunContract coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $212,257.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00644860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00077115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.81 or 0.07194902 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

