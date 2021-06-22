SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Director Sells C$125,294.40 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$125,294.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at C$669,483.78.

SOY stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.96 and a 12 month high of C$21.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.80 million. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

