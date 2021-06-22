Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 5,886 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $289,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $118,898.30.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $152,277.42.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96.

Sunrun stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,752,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,477. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

