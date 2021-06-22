Sunwah International Limited (TSE:SWH) Director Sells C$199,404.90 in Stock

Sunwah International Limited (TSE:SWH) Director Douglas Clive Betts sold 664,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$199,404.90.

Shares of TSE SWH remained flat at $C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday. 37,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29. Sunwah International Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$27.01 million and a P/E ratio of -41.43.

Get Sunwah International alerts:

Sunwah International Company Profile

Sunwah International Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong. It offers corporate finance and capital markets services, including financing solutions and mergers and acquisitions advisory services, as well as asset management services; and brokerage services, such as equities and futures brokerage, margin financing, and initial public offering subscription services, as well as operates an e-trading platform.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwah International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwah International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.