Sunwah International Limited (TSE:SWH) Director Sells C$199,404.90 in Stock

Sunwah International Limited (TSE:SWH) Director Douglas Clive Betts sold 664,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$199,404.90.
Shares of TSE SWH remained flat at $C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday. 37,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29. Sunwah International Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$27.01 million and a P/E ratio of -41.43.
Sunwah International Company Profile
