Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.80 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.80 million and $2.45 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,006.59 or 0.05906330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00116288 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,173,911 coins and its circulating supply is 320,563,747 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

