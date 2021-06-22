Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

SEPGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Superdry has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $520.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

